Excise policy case: Delhi court approves businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 05:04 PM IST
- Dinesh Arora is an accused and alleged close aide to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
A Delhi court has allowed businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in the Delhi Excise Policy case, news agency PTI reported. The plea by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was approved by the Delhi Court. Businessman Dinesh Arora is an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.