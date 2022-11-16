A Delhi court has allowed businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in the Delhi Excise Policy case, news agency PTI reported. The plea by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was approved by the Delhi Court. Businessman Dinesh Arora is an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

According to reports, Dinesh Arora is an accused and alleged close aide to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order while allowing pardon to Arora in the case.

During the hearing, Arora had told the court he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily" and expressed the desire to turn an approver in the case.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Arora after the CBI chose to refrain from opposing his petition.

The premier investigative agency, in its reply to the anticipatory bail plea had stated that Arora had joined the probe and disclosed certain facts which were vital for the investigation and hence, “the CBI has no objection if the ancipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court."

In August, the CBI had registered a case in the alleged excise policy scam and issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused.

In the money laundering case, the ED had raided nearly three dozen locations in Delhi and Punjab following the arrest of Mahendru, managing director of Delhi's Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group.

Among the accused public servants are Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Court had said that since the maximum punishment for the offence alleged against AAP leader Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 case is only seven-year jail term, it cannot be considered severe enough to deny them bail.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on 17 November, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September this year amid allegations of corruption.

