Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached a court against the Delhi Chief Minister for skipping five summons in connection with the excise policy case.

Taking the matter to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, the ED filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case, ANI reported.

According to the report, the court heard some submissions on Saturday and put up the rest of the matter for "remaining submissions and consideration" on February 7.

The latest development came a day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth ED summons issued to him for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal, had instead, joined AAP leaders and workers in a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on DDU Marg on Friday.

The AAP said Kejriwal will not appear before the financial probe agency for questioning and alleged that the summons issued to him was "illegal". The political party further alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested.

Meanwhile, a few BJP leader to a dig at Kejriwal for not appear before the ED on Friday. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said Kejriwal skipped the ED summons but went to stage "drama" in front of the BJP headquarters.

"Kejriwal is not going to the ED for questioning because he knows that corruption has been done and is trying to evade answering to the probe agency," Lekhi was quoted by PTI as saying.

