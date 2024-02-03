Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons
Excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.
Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached a court against the Delhi Chief Minister for skipping five summons in connection with the excise policy case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message