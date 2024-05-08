Excise Policy case: ED, CBI get four days time to file reply on Manish Sisodia's bail plea
On Wednesday, the central probe agencies sought a week's time to file a reply on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea. However, the Delhi High Court granted them four days.
The Delhi High Court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) four days' time to file a reply to Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi Excise Policy Case on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message