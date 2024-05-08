Active Stocks
Excise Policy case: ED, CBI get four days time to file reply on Manish Sisodia's bail plea

On Wednesday, the central probe agencies sought a week's time to file a reply on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea. However, the Delhi High Court granted them four days.

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
The Delhi High Court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) four days' time to file a reply to Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi Excise Policy Case on Wednesday.

The central probe agencies sought a week's time from the court to file their reply.

However, Sisodia's counsel, Vivek Jain, opposed the request, saying that the former deputy CM is in judicial custody and pointed out that the ED had assured the Supreme Court that the trial would be completed in six months.

“They go on filing successive complaints and tell the Supreme Court that they will finish the trial in six months. My bail plea was pending before trial court for three months," reported Bar and Bench quoting Jain.

Justice Swarana Kanta granted the probe agencies four days' time to file the reply.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on next Monday.

Pertinently, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia till May 15.

On May 2, Sisodia moved the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order refusing him bail.

Prior to that, on April 30, the Rouse Avenue Court had dismissed the bail petitions of Sisodia for the second time.

Apart from Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, and several others, including liquor businessmen have been arrested by the federal agencies.

The ED and the CBI have alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Published: 08 May 2024, 11:58 AM IST
