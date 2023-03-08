The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case for six hours.

This was for the first time that the senior Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader was being quizzed by the ED. They questioned him for almost six hours between 11am and 5pm and is likely to continue further for a couple of day, officials told Hindustan Times.

The questioning will continue even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over the arrest of Sisodia and another party colleague Satyendra Jain. Sisodia is lodged in Tihar jail after a CBI court on Monday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in the same case.

Apart from this, the ED also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening, officials told PTI.

Pillai, who is alleged to to have represented the so-called 'South Group' of liquor traders, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Pillai to the ED custody till March 13.

The ED investigators reached the Tihar Jail to question and record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CBI also questioned Sisodia's personal assistant Devender Sharma in connection with the excise policy case.

Sisodia is lodged in a prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate has been given basic items and is being served food as per the jail manual, an official said. The AAP leader's cell is inside Tihar Jail Number-1 and it is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen, he said.

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner was served rice, chappati, dal as per the provisions of the jail manual, the official added. The CBI court on Monday allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to the jail and directed Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

As a political slugfest continued over Sisodia’s arrest, Chief Minister Kejriwal claimed that those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, the AAP chief said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country.

Delhi's health and education sectors were ignored for 65 years before Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain turned things around with their hard work and ensured quality education and healthcare to the poor, he said.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "imprisoned those (Jain and Sisodia) doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced", the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said he was not worried about Sisodia and Jain being in jail. "They are brave people who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But the sorry state of affairs in the country worries me."

He said he will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country.

Kejriwal also said Prime Minister Modi should not talk about fighting corruption as a BJP MLA in Karnataka was not arrested despite a huge amount of cash being found at his home.

However, Sisodia was arrested although nothing was found during raids at the AAP leader's residence, he added.

"Mr Prime Minister, there was nothing found in raids at Manish Sisodia's residence. He was arrested by applying all sections of the law by CBI, ED. A huge amount of cash was found with your party MLA. He was not arrested?

"You should henceforth not talk about fighting corruption. It doesn't suit you," the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also wrote to PM Modi regarding Sisodia's arrest. Stalin said that he is saddened and disappointed over the arrest of Sisodia and that the latter has been made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving him of constitutional guarantee. "One can notice a fact that in the last 9 years, the independence of investigating agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Centre is involved," noted Stalin in a letter to PM. Prior to him, nine political leaders wrote to PM Modi over Sisodia's arrest. The letter dubbed it a "long witch-hunt" that “smacked of a political conspiracy." The missive was signed by several chief ministers and party heads including Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also signed the letter in support of their fellow AAP leader. The list of signatories included JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

After the President accepted the resignations of arrested AAP ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as ministers of the Delhi government's cabinet tomorrow i.e. on 9 March, said a party source told ANI.

Earlier, according to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs published on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed both leaders as ministers in the Delhi cabinet on the advice of CM Kejriwal, with effect from the date they are sworn in. Kejriwal had forwarded the names to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's education team. She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir. Bhardwaj, the party's national spokesperson, had served the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman. The legislator from Greater Kailash was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.

Meanwhile, the CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22. The ED obtained the court's permission to question the AAP leader in the jail for three days. The ED informed the court through its charge sheet that its probe found that at least 36 accused, including Sisodia "destroyed, used or changed" 170 phones to conceal evidence of "kickbacks" worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies)