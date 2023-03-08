ED questions Manish Sisodia for 6 hrs in Tihar jail; MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to take oath on 9 Mar5 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:22 AM IST
After the President accepted the resignations of arrested AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as ministers of the Delhi government's cabinet tomorrow i.e. on 9 March.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case for six hours.
