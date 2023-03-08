Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also wrote to PM Modi regarding Sisodia's arrest. Stalin said that he is saddened and disappointed over the arrest of Sisodia and that the latter has been made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving him of constitutional guarantee. "One can notice a fact that in the last 9 years, the independence of investigating agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Centre is involved," noted Stalin in a letter to PM. Prior to him, nine political leaders wrote to PM Modi over Sisodia's arrest. The letter dubbed it a "long witch-hunt" that “smacked of a political conspiracy." The missive was signed by several chief ministers and party heads including Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also signed the letter in support of their fellow AAP leader. The list of signatories included JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.