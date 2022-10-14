Excise policy case: ED raids about 25 locations in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM IST
As per officials, the premises covered under the search operation belonged to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship.
As per officials, the premises covered under the search operation belonged to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.