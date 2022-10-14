The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

As per officials, the premises covered under the search operation belonged to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship.

Recently, ED seized about ₹1 crore in cash after raids conducted in about 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Hyderabad. Some digital devices and documents were also seized, they said without disclosing the locations of all the recoveries.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

The ED has questioned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, while the CBI questioned a number of people and arrested businessman, Vijay Nair.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

As the ED launched fresh searches in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said hundreds of raids by central agencies to find evidence against his deputy Manish Sisodia have yielded nothing as he didn't do anything.

Time of hundreds of sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is being wasted for "dirty politics", he said.

(With inputs from PTI)