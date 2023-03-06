Ex-Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison in the national capital following being remanded to judicial custody till 20 March in connection with the excise policy case.

Earlier on Monday, after the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation, he was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, where the CBI told the court that it did not require the custody of Sisodia for now.

Following the court order, Sisodia was brought to Tihar and he will be lodged in jail number-1 after the completion of the due formalities.

While AAP claims CBI had no grounds to seek Sisodia's further interrogation in the excise policy case.

"There was no hearing on his bail plea. The court had to consider two options -- either send him to judicial custody or extend his police custody. The CBI had no questions, no grounds to seek his interrogation. They have no documentary evidence," AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed.

AAP spokespersons have been alleging on TV debates that the excise policy case is an open-and-shut case. The party attacked the BJP and alleged that they showed fake documents to claim that there was a scam.

"If they have evidence, why don't they hand it over to the CBI," the AAP leader asked.

In the meantime, it also directed the Tihar jail authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

"Everyone knows that he likes to write. He has also written a book 'Shiksha' that is widely popular and is read by people to know about Delhi's education revolution. He has been a practitioner of Vipassana and the court has asked the jail superintendent to consider his request. It is a good time to work on oneself," Bharadwaj said.

Sisodia's bail plea will be on heard on 1 March. "If he is granted bail, his judicial custody will end," the AAP spokesperson added.

Last week, Sisodia was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

With PTI inputs.