Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no 1, court to hear bail plea on 10 March2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:05 PM IST
- Last week, Sisodia was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.
Ex-Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison in the national capital following being remanded to judicial custody till 20 March in connection with the excise policy case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×