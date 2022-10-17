Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia will be summoned again 'if needed', says CBI

After questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case for 9 hours on 17 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that it will evaluate the answers given by him.
After questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case for 9 hours on 17 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that it will evaluate the answers given by him.
Apart from this, the central probing agency said that Sisodia will be summoned again later, if needed. However, no summons to Sisodia for has been sent for 18 October.
Apart from this, the central probing agency said that Sisodia will be summoned again later, if needed. However, no summons to Sisodia for has been sent for 18 October.
"CBI will evaluate the answers given by (Delhi Dy CM) Manish Sisodia and if needed, he will be summoned again later. No summons to Sisodia for tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted a CBI official as saying.
"CBI will evaluate the answers given by (Delhi Dy CM) Manish Sisodia and if needed, he will be summoned again later. No summons to Sisodia for tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted a CBI official as saying.
While speaking to the media after CBI's questioning ended, Sisodia said, "Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the 9hr-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi."
While speaking to the media after CBI's questioning ended, Sisodia said, "Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the 9hr-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi."
As per details, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was interrogated for more than nine hours on a range of topics, including the Delhi government's excise policy, his relationships with other defendants, including businessman Vijay Nair, and records found during searches related to the case.
As per details, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was interrogated for more than nine hours on a range of topics, including the Delhi government's excise policy, his relationships with other defendants, including businessman Vijay Nair, and records found during searches related to the case.
On 16 October, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was "false" and connected the development to campaigning in Gujarat, where elections are approaching.
On 16 October, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was "false" and connected the development to campaigning in Gujarat, where elections are approaching.
"A completely fake case has been prepared against me," Sisodia wrote on Twitter. "Nothing was found in the raid at my apartment, search of my bank vaults, and inquiries made at my village. It is an entirely fake case," he added.
"A completely fake case has been prepared against me," Sisodia wrote on Twitter. "Nothing was found in the raid at my apartment, search of my bank vaults, and inquiries made at my village. It is an entirely fake case," he added.
Apart from Sisodia, CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.
Apart from Sisodia, CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.