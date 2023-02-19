Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday requested the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to defer his questioning till the last week of February in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case as he is busy finalizing the national capital's budget.

Sisodia had been called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the case, nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the matter.

“I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," the minister told media persons.

He has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, however, the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on.

Delhi liquor policy: Charges against Manish Sisodia?

Manish Sisodia, deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others are facing alleged corruption charges in bringing a new liquor policy to the national capital. Delhi LG VK Saxena ordered a probe in the case last year. The excise policy was passed by Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy of granting licenses to liquor traders is in the interest of some dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by AAP.

He was first questioned by CBI on October 17, 2022, in connection with the case, and his home along with bank lockers was also searched.

Several raids were also conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

