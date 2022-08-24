Excise policy: Firms paid 'hefty commissions' to AAP got licenses, claims BJP

Excise policy: Firms paid 'hefty commissions' to AAP got licenses, claims BJP2 min read . 03:25 PM IST
BJP also alleged that the the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to ‘gain unfair advantage’ in the Punjab polls.
BJP also alleged that the the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to ‘gain unfair advantage’ in the Punjab polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on 14 August accused the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for ignoring an expert panel recommendations -- set up to reform liquor trade in the capital, and gave licences to companies that paid 'hefty commissions' to the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on 14 August accused the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for ignoring an expert panel recommendations -- set up to reform liquor trade in the capital, and gave licences to companies that paid 'hefty commissions' to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Apart from this, BJP also alleged that the the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to "gain unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.
Apart from this, BJP also alleged that the the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to "gain unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, while addressing a press conference, alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the 'kingpin' of the liquor policy 'scam' but he did not sign a single file in an attempt to avoid investigation.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, while addressing a press conference, alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the 'kingpin' of the liquor policy 'scam' but he did not sign a single file in an attempt to avoid investigation.
"They may have got such offers from liquor mafia. Why do not they tell the names of persons who approached them?" Patra said on AAP's claim that the BJP tried to bribe four of its legislators in Delhi.
"They may have got such offers from liquor mafia. Why do not they tell the names of persons who approached them?" Patra said on AAP's claim that the BJP tried to bribe four of its legislators in Delhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, AAP claimed that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".
Earlier on Wednesday, AAP claimed that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta aid the AAP has failed to give direct and specific answers to questions posed by his party.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta aid the AAP has failed to give direct and specific answers to questions posed by his party.
Patra also accused the Delhi government of handling over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.
Patra also accused the Delhi government of handling over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.
He also said the city government allowed cartelisation in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies. "Blacklisted companies also got licenses," he said.
He also said the city government allowed cartelisation in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies. "Blacklisted companies also got licenses," he said.
Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of liquor policy.
Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of liquor policy.
"Manish (Sisodia) ji, you may be the world's best education minister, but you should immediately convene a press conference and answer what were you doing in your capacity as the excise minister?
"Manish (Sisodia) ji, you may be the world's best education minister, but you should immediately convene a press conference and answer what were you doing in your capacity as the excise minister?
"Is it not true that you ignored the recommendations of the panel on retail and wholesale liquor business. On whose direction you did so?" he asked.
"Is it not true that you ignored the recommendations of the panel on retail and wholesale liquor business. On whose direction you did so?" he asked.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.