Excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal to move SC against HC's disposal of bail plea

  • Delhi High Court disposed of Kejriwal’s bail plea and upheld his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam

Published5 Aug 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court’s disposal of his bail plea in a CBI case, said AAP on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of Kejriwal’s bail plea and upheld his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal will approach the apex court against the decision. The Supreme Court has already granted him interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case by ED,” the party said.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI, holding that it cannot be said it was without any justifiable reason.

The high court granted him liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

On July 29, the high court had reserved its order on Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in the CBI case related to the excise policy.

Additionally, on July 17, the court had reserved its order on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the same case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

(With inputs fromPTI)

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:16 PM IST
