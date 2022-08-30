CBI found nothing in my bank locker, gave me clean chit: Manish Sisodia

After a search at his bank locker in PNB was over, Manish Sisodia told the reporters that the CBI has given him a clean chit as it found nothing during the search
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had conducted a search at his Punjab National Bank (PNB) locker, has given him a clean chit. Manish Sisodia said the federal probe agency has given him a clean chit after it went through his locker for about two hours and found "nothing".
Manish Sisodia and his wife, Seema Sisodia, were present as the four-member team conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital in connection with the excise policy scam.
Manish Sisodia is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.
After the search was over, Manish Sisodia also said that the CBI was acting under pressure.
"I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence," Manish Sisodia told reporters outside the bank.
Earlier in the morning, camera crews jostled with each other and curious crowds gathered to see what was happening as Sisodias as well as CBI the team arrived at the bank.
"The CBI is welcome," Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he and his family would extend full cooperation in CBI search at his bank locker.
Manish Sisodia said, "Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe."
Manish Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who he believes has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "fake" and based on "mere sources".
