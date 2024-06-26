Excise scam case: How CBI’s case is different from ED and why Arind Kejriwal is arrested again? Explained

In a significant development ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken him into custody on the same case. The arrest is linked to money laundering charges in the alleged excise policy scam. Here is all you need to know:

Excise scam case: How CBI's case is different from that of the ED? It is important to note here, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the case from money laundering perspective. On the other hand, CBI is probing the case against Kejriwal from the point of view of corruption and bribe-taking by public servants.

The ED arrested the Delhi CM in March on charges of money laundering. These charges pertain to the generation of alleged tainted funds and its use. Under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), money laundering, lists concealment, possession, acquisition, use, projecting as untainted property, or claiming as untainted property are criminal offences

In 2022, the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) case was registered by CBI but Kejriwal was not named in it. Howver, next month, Delhi CM was called for questioning by the CBI, however, his lawyer cited that he was summonned as a witness and not as an accused.

Till now, Delhi CM has not been named as an accused in the corruption case but has been linked to money laundering case. ED’s argument was that money laundering was a standalone offence that did not depend on the existence of a predicate offence.

However, CBI has always had the option to arrest Kejriwal, but it first needs to gather plausible evidence directly linking him to the alleged scam. This direct link is also questionable in the ED’s case. The ED has alleged vicarious liability, both as the Chief Minister of Delhi and as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, to connect Kejriwal to the alleged tainted funds. However, this approach cannot be used in the corruption case.

CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed CBI to examine/interrogate him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest.

The court also asked CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest.