Excise scam: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 122 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:55 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi Thursday extends the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till May 12 in alleged excise policy case being probed by the CBI.
