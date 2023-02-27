Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in the Delhi Excise policy ‘scam’. Sisodia was produced in front of the Rouse Avenue court on Monday which granted CBI custody of the Delhi's Deputy CM till 4 March.

Here are 10 updates since Sisodia was called in for questioning by CBI

-Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday 26 February after they questioned him for 8 hours, in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

-The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest, they said.

-AAP members and leaders took to protesting the action against Sisodia in several parts of India. AAP workers were heard chanting "Modi Mar Gaya" slogans outside Fatehpur Beri Police Station in support of Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

-Delhi police said the AAP workers and prominent leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, were detained allegedly for violating Section 144 of the CrPC on Sunday. They were released on Monday amid claims by AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj that almost 80% of the AAP leadership had been detained.

-"It is a black day for democracy," the AAP had said on Sunday while claiming that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.

-Sisodia was produced in the Rouse Avenue court on Monday before Judge MK Nagpal. Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

-Sisodia has declined all charges that the CBI produced against him in front of the court.

-Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.