Excise team raids Hyderabad eatery, seizes 11.5 kg of whiskey ice cream | Watch video

In a bizarre incident, Hyderabad Excise Department has seized an ice cream parlour for selling whiskey-laced ice cream and arrested several individuals involved in the racket, police said on Friday.

Published6 Sep 2024, 11:10 PM IST
The Telangana excise department raided a Hyderabad eatery on Friday and seized nearly 12 kg of whiskey-laced icecream. The Excise Enforcement team also arrested several individuals involved in the racket.

The probe agency found the alcoholic dessert being sold openly at the Cafe Ice Cream Parlour in Jubilee Hills upon arrival. The outlet was found to be mixing 60 ml of whiskey into each kilogram of ice cream and selling it at high prices. The accused — Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan — had also advertised their products on social media to attract more customers.

Visuals shared online showed excise officials testing and stacking up a considerable pile of ice-cream cartons amid the raid. 

The police seized 23 cartons of ice-cream totalling 11.5 kg and registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

A separate raid also saw the excise department seize non-duty-paid liquor worth 3.85 lakhs from the RTC Cross Roads area of Hyderabad on Thursday. Officials said the accused — identified as Gopal Agrawal — had brought the liquor from Chandigarh in a vehicle before attempting to sell it in Hyderabad for a higher price.

“The accused had purchased the liquor at 1.32 lakh in Chandigarh and was planning to sell it in Hyderabad for 4 lakh and trying to make a profit by selling the liquor at a higher price in Hyderabad,” said a press statement from the Excise Department.

Meanwhile the Telangana prohibition and excise department seized 415 bottles of non-duty paid liquor at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. Around 352.68 litres of non-duty paid liquor with an estimated value of 12 lakh was being transported from Goa to Hyderabad via air cargo. Officials have also booked 12 individuals involved in transporting the non-duty paid liquor.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:10 PM IST
