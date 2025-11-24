Ex-CJI Gavai sets new precedent, leaves official car for successor Justice Surya Kant at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai set a new precedent on Monday by leaving the official Mercedes-Benz car for his successor Justice Surya Kant at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the latter's swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of his nearly 15-month tenure as the head of the Indian judiciary. He was administered the oath as the 53rd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony on Monday morning. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Justice Gavai, who superannuated on November 23, reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the official car and left for his residence in his personal vehicle after the function.

“After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the chief justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor for going to the Supreme Court,” a person privy to the development told news agency PTI.

CJI Justice Surya Kant Justice Kant was appointed the next CJI on October 30, and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He took oath on November 24 and will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CJI Gavai were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Soon after taking the oath, Justice Surya Kant touched the feet of his elder family members, adding an emotional, traditional moment to the historic occasion.

The event also drew participation from the global judiciary.

Delegations from Bhutan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Sri Lanka attended the oath ceremony. Among them were Bhutan's Chief Justice Lyonpo Norbu Tshering; Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome; Malaysia's Justice Tan Sri Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan; Mauritius' Chief Justice Bibi Rehana Mungly-Gulbul; Nepal's Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut; and Sri Lanka's Chief Justice P Padman Suresena, along with accompanying judges and officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Justice Surya Kant on assuming office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India. Best wishes to him for his tenure ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant's journey from a small-town practitioner to the country's highest judicial office reflects decades of distinguished legal service.