Ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna declares: No post-retirement roles for me

Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has said he would not accept any post-retirement official assignments and that he would continue his innings in law.

Advertisement

Justice Khanna was appointed as the CJI on November 11, 2024 and retired on 13 May, after a six-month tenure. Justice Khanna will be replaced by Justice BR Gavai, who takes oath as 52nd CJI today.

Also Read | Top 10 orders of the outgoing CJI Sanjiv Khanna

After the conclusion of the ceremonial bench proceedings on Tuesday, the CJI met journalists in the apex court premises and said, “I will not accept any post-retirement post ... .perhaps will do something with law.”

Many former apex court judges begin their innings in arbitration post judgeship. “I will have a third innings and will do something related to law,” the CJI said.

Who is Justice (Retd) Khanna? Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 18, 2019.

Advertisement

Justice Khanna has also been the Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) from 17th June, 2023 till 25th December, 2023 and Executive Chairman, NALSA from 26th December, 2023 till 10 November, 2024.

Read More

After having initially practised in the District Courts of Delhi, he started practice primarily in the High Court of Delhi. As an amicus curiae, he assisted the High Court of Delhi in several criminal cases and cases involving issues of public importance.

On June 24, 2005, Justice Khanna was elevated as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi and was made a Permanent Judge on 20th February, 2006.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was part of 2024 Supreme Court judgement pertaining to the interim bail of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while the latter was embroiled in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Advertisement

Justice Khanna was also part of a five-judge bench that declared the controversial electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional due to concerns around transparency of donors and potential for corrupt practices.

On Cash Row Responding to a query related to the cash discovery controversy involving high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, he said, “Judicial thinking has to be decisive and adjudicatory.”

He added, “We see plus and minus points and decide the issue, then rationally we weigh various factors that help us to make a right decision.”

The CJI dealt with the cash row controversy following a news report, prompting him to take several steps, including a preliminary inquiry by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, judicial work being taken away from Justice Varma in the Delhi High Court, and later his transfer to the Allahabad High Court sans judicial work. Advertisement

I will not accept any post-retirement post ... perhaps will do something with law.

After the in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, the CJI nudged him to resign and later wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Justice Varma refused to tender resignation.

On May 10, CJI-designate Justice B R Gavai also said no to any post-retirement assignments.