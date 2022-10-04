Exclusive: US Embassy clarifies how to apply for emergency visa appointment2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:12 PM IST
No delay or cancellation will affect your US visa appointment from here on, an Embassy representative has told Mint.
The Embassy and Consulates is now scheduling appointments in every visa classification. Whatever delay or cancellation took place in 2021 is a thing of the past and no such thing will affect your visa at this moment, a representative of the Embassy has informed Mint.