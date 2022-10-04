Exclusive: US Embassy clarifies how to apply for emergency visa appointment

Some visa applicants may not need to appear in person for an interview until the end of December 2022, according to a statement from the US Embassy in India. However, the authorization does not apply to applicants whose applications have previously been rejected and the rejection has not since been reversed or waived. A face-to-face interview may be requested by adjudicating consular authorities if additional information from applicants is required.

