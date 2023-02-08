India may extend wheat export ban to preserve local supplies - govt sources
Exclusive-India may extend wheat export ban to preserve local supplies - govt sources
India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×