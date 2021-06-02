Former West Bengal chief minister and Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after he recovered from Covid-19.

Bhattacharjee was taken to a 'safe home' for Covid-19 patients where he would be under observation for a week, his family members said.

"Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal discharged from Woodlands Hospital after recovery from COVID19. He will be in isolation," said Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata.

"He is on intermittent BiPAP and his oxygen saturation is at 96 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable...," a statement issued by the hospital said.

"Bhattacharjee has improved clinically and is discharged today with advice of domiciliary care and 7 days of home isolation," it added.

The 77-year-old former CM had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18 and admitted to hospital on May 25.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharjee was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

