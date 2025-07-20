Ex-CM Jagan Reddy named in Andhra liquor scam case chargesheet, but is not an accused – He ‘received kickbacks’

YSR Congress Party president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not named as accused in the chargesheet filed in connection with the ₹3,500 crore alleged liquor scam case.

He was instead named as one of the ‘kickback recipients’, receiving an average of ₹50-60 crore per month in the 305-page chargesheet filed by the Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, the chargesheet was filed in a local Amaravati court, which is yet to take cognizance.

In a post on X, Jagan termed the alleged liquor scam as nothing but a manufactured narrative, created purely for media theatrics and to divert attention from real issues.

According to the YSRCP chief the entire case is built on statements extracted under pressure, threats, third-degree torture, and through bribes and inducements. Meanwhile, the chargesheet claims, “The collected amounts were eventually handed over to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy(A-1)”.

What does the chargesheet say Explaining how money was passed on from one person to another, the chargesheet mentioned how the former CM received 'kickbacks'. "Rajasekhar Reddy would then pass the money to Vijay Sai Reddy (A-5), Mithun Reddy (A-4), Balaji (A-33) who would transfer it to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On an average, ₹50-60 crore was collected every month (during the 2019-24 YSRCP regime)," the charge sheet said, adding that it was corroborated by a witness.

According to the chargesheet, Rajasekhar Reddy, who has been mentioned as "the mastermind and co-conspirator" behind the entire ₹3,500 crore liquor scam", had influenced excise policy manipulation besides being instrumental in replacing automated OFS (order for supply) with manual process; to have planted loyalists in APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited).

Rajasekhar allegedly created shell distilleries and handed over ‘kickbacks’ to Jagan through another accused Balaji Govindappa. He routed as much as ₹250- ₹300 crore cash for elections on behalf of YSRCP in tandem with accused Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (former MLA) and was also responsible for laundering funds through over 30 shell firms, the chargesheet alleged.

What happened to the routed cash? The amount was invested to acquire land, gold, luxury assets in Dubai and Africa, the charge sheet alleged. The police alleged that the key accused brought out the new liquor policy during the previous YSRCP regime with an underlying intent of having full control over the supply and sale of liquor, thereby to achieve their broader goal of earning commissions/kickbacks between 2019 till 2024.

"The accused planned the change in excise policy and also its modalities, to ensure that they would receive large kickbacks, major portion of such kickbacks was received in cash, gold bullion etc," the charge sheet claimed.

According to the PTI report, the investigation also revealed that the accused deliberately withheld OFS approvals to brands/distilleries who did not yield to the kickback demands.

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was on Saturday arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, after being grilled for several hours.