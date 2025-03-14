Bamber Thakur, ex-Congress MLA from Bilaspur, shot at by unidentified people; security officer also injured | Video

In a shocking news, former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was on shot at by unidentified people at his residence, on Friday.

His security officer was also injured in the incident, reported PTI.

Thakur has been shot in the leg and he has been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

In a video, some unknown people can be seen entering the premises of the house and opening fire.

The accused reportedly fired around 12 rounds of bullets.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq has also reached the district hospital.

The PSO, who also suffered injury, has been referred to AIIMS Bilaspur. His condition of the PSO is said to be critical, reported Amar Ujala.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.