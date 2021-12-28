Former cricketer today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. Mongia, who's a resident of Punjab, will likely contest polls from the state.

During the event, the former cricketer, who played international cricket for India, said: “I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country."

The 44-year-old Mongia took a primary membership of the BJP. The party will likely field him in Punjab, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in a few months.

The BJP will contest the assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep a major share of seats in the alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and will contest on 70-80 seats.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa, former MLA Akali Dal Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana, former Member of Parliament United Akali Dal Rajdev Singh Khalsa, and retired ADC and advocate in Punjab Haryana High Court, Madhumeet, has also joined the BJP today in Delhi.

