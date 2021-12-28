Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP; says will serve people of Punjab

Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP; says will serve people of Punjab

Dinesh Mongia at the party headquarters in new Delhi today. Photo: ANI
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Livemint

  •  Dinesh Mongia says there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former cricketer today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. Mongia, who's a resident of Punjab, will likely contest polls from the state. 

Former cricketer today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. Mongia, who's a resident of Punjab, will likely contest polls from the state. 

During the event, the former cricketer, who played international cricket for India, said: “I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country."

During the event, the former cricketer, who played international cricket for India, said: “I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country."

The 44-year-old Mongia took a primary membership of the BJP. The party will likely field him in Punjab, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in a few months.

The 44-year-old Mongia took a primary membership of the BJP. The party will likely field him in Punjab, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in a few months.

The BJP will contest the assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

The BJP will contest the assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep a major share of seats in the alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and will contest on 70-80 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep a major share of seats in the alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and will contest on 70-80 seats.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa, former MLA Akali Dal Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana, former Member of Parliament United Akali Dal Rajdev Singh Khalsa, and retired ADC and advocate in Punjab Haryana High Court, Madhumeet, has also joined the BJP today in Delhi.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa, former MLA Akali Dal Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana, former Member of Parliament United Akali Dal Rajdev Singh Khalsa, and retired ADC and advocate in Punjab Haryana High Court, Madhumeet, has also joined the BJP today in Delhi.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!