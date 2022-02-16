Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday requested India for help after the ex-cricketer misplaced his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card before his scheduled visit to India.

"INDIA PLEASE HELP, I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," Pietersen tweeted on Tuesday.

Pietersen also tweeted for help in Hindi. Both of his posts went viral after users started suggesting him various solutions for his PAN problem.

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also reacted to Pietersen's tweet. “Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card."

"Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," Pietersen wrote after acknowledging the tweet of the official handle.

The former England skipper has over 38 lakh followers on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.