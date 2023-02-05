Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting wife
Mumbai: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury.
An FIR has been registered against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Banda in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.
