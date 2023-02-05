An FIR has been registered against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Banda in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

However, police have not made the arrest so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place on February 3, according to the news agency PTI.

In her police complaint, Kambli's wife Andrea alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the Bandra police station official said.

As per PTI reports, the incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli reached his flat allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife, police informed.

The couple's 12-year-old son was also present at that time. He intervened in the fight but Kambli went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan, and allegedly threw it on his wife due to which she got injured, the complaint read.

Latter, Kambli's wife went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination. Police then registered a case against Kambli based on her complaint under the Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

An investigation is on into the case, he added.

(With PTI inputs)