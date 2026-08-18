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Ex-Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested on corruption charges

AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi Jal Board during previous government: Official.

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Published18 Aug 2026, 09:12 PM IST
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Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain (Hindustan Times)
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AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi Jal Board during previous government: Official.

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HomeNewsIndiaEx-Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested on corruption charges
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