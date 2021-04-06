Directors and partners of defaulting small businesses will be under the close watch of corporate rescue professionals hired by lenders under the new ‘pre-pack’ bankruptcy resolution scheme rolled out on Monday, although these managers will continue to run the business.

Pre-packs are schemes drawn up by lenders and other stakeholders outside court to save time and will later be placed before it for its sanction.

According to the scheme, the insolvency professional hired by lenders will at first report whether the defaulting business is eligible for the pre-pack scheme and whether the rescue plan proposed by it is in order and once the resolution process starts, will keep a close watch over how the company is run by the management.

Allowing a management which defaulted on the payment obligation of the business and represents existing shareholders who could not keep the company financially healthy—the most salient feature of the new ‘pre-pack’ resolution scheme—comes with a close oversight of its subsequent conduct.

The idea is to make sure that every material decision of the management which once failed to keep the business as a viable entity is reviewed by the professional hired by the lenders.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, promulgated on Monday, says the insolvency professional will report to the lenders every breach of obligations by the directors or partners of the business. They will collect details of transactions for two years preceding the beginning of the bankruptcy resolution process and access information about the business from all financial institutions that maintain its records. The directors and partners of the bankrupt entity are also required to cooperate with the insolvency professional “as may be required by him to perform his duties and exercise his powers", the ordinance said.

Also, at any point in time, the resolution professional can move the bankruptcy tribunal to take over the management control of the business if creditors representing 66% of the business’ debt feels so for reasons such as fraud or gross mismanagement by the management.

With the close oversight of the management of a defaulting business, the government seeks to make sure that the liberty for an informal drawing up of a rescue plan is not abused. It also marks a very cautious approach by the ministry of corporate affairs in adding a new dimension to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016 before it is opened up for larger businesses. At present, the pre-pack scheme is available for businesses which default on payment obligations above Rs1 lakh but below a specific threshold to be separately announced by the government.

“Shareholders remain in total control of the business so long as all payment obligations are met. The basic principle of bankruptcy resolution is that once there is a default on a payment obligation, lenders get an upper hand," explained a government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The pre-pack scheme can be initiated either voluntarily by businesses by adopting a special resolution by the board or by a resolution by three-fourth of the total number of partners or by creditors representing 66% of the debt of the business.

