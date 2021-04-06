Execs of defaulting small biz to be under corporate rescue professionals' watch

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, promulgated on Monday, says the insolvency professional will report to the lenders every breach of obligations by the directors or partners of the business. They will collect details of transactions for two years preceding the beginning of the bankruptcy resolution process and access information about the business from all financial institutions that maintain its records. The directors and partners of the bankrupt entity are also required to cooperate with the insolvency professional “as may be required by him to perform his duties and exercise his powers", the ordinance said.

