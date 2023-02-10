‘Exemplifies scale of our progress’: PM Modi launches Vande Bharat Express in Mumbai
- PM Modi said that the new trains will connect two important financial hubs of Maharashtra and will help everyone from businessmen to students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai. The new additions take the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country to 10. PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express trains exemplify the speed and scale of India's progress.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×