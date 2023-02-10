Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai. The new additions take the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country to 10. PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express trains exemplify the speed and scale of India's progress.

PM Modi flagged the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. With this, India now has 10 Vande Bharat Express trains which connect 108 districts in 17 states.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will ensure faster connectivity between religious places like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune, while the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express boosts connectivity in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.

"For the first time, two Vande Bharat trains have been flagged off at once. They'll connect financial centers such as Mumbai and Pune to centers of religious significance. They will benefit college and office-goers, farmers, and devotees. It will also boost tourism and pilgrimage," PM Modi said.

Calling it a reflection of the speed and scale of India's growth PM Modi said "Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It is a reflection of the speed and scale of India's growth. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat trains. Ten such trains are now operating in the country. A total of 108 districts across 17 states have been connected by the Vande Bharat Express."

PM Modi said that earlier the Members of Parliament (MPs) used to approach him with a request like halting express trains around their constituency, but now they request Vande Bharat Express.

"Earlier there was a time when the MPs would write to us, requesting us to add halts of express trains in their constituencies. But now, when the MPs visit me, they ask me to ensure that Vande Bharat trains connect their cities or constituencies. Such is the craze for Vande Bharat trains today," he said.

The indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express trains provide faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel with state-of-the-art amenities to rail passengers.

(With inputs from ANI)