Calling it a reflection of the speed and scale of India's growth PM Modi said "Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It is a reflection of the speed and scale of India's growth. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat trains. Ten such trains are now operating in the country. A total of 108 districts across 17 states have been connected by the Vande Bharat Express."