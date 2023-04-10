Ex-England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen hails PM Modi as 'iconic'

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in various 'Project Tiger' events during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday.
In recognition of PM Modi's animal conservation efforts in India, the ex-cricketer lauded him as an "iconic" and "world leader".
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger", Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a 20-kilometre safari at the Bandipore Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday.
During the visit, PM Modi unveiled the latest tiger census data, which revealed that the tiger population in India has grown steadily from 1,411 in 2006 to 3,167 in 2022.
During the G20 summit held in New Delhi in March, Pietersen known for his charitable work through SORAI (Save our Rhinos in Africa and India) foundation, had the opportunity to meet with PM Modi.
Through his foundation, Pietersen rescues and provides care for abandoned or injured rhinos.
