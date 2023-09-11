Exercise Bright Star-23 enters last phase, more complex joint missions to follow: Indian Air Force1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Indian Air Force announces that Exercise Bright Star-23 has entered the culmination phase with more complex joint missions involving all participating forces.
Indian Air Force on Monday informed that the Bright Star-23 exercise has entered the culmination phase which will involve more complex joint missions involving assets of all participating forces. A 137 personnel contingent of the Indian Army had departed for Exercise Bright Star- 23 on August 29.