Indian Air Force on Monday informed that the Bright Star-23 exercise has entered the culmination phase which will involve more complex joint missions involving assets of all participating forces. A 137 personnel contingent of the Indian Army had departed for Exercise Bright Star- 23 on August 29.

Informing about the news on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Airforce wrote, “Exercise #BrightStar 23 moves on to its culmination phase. The last phase follows a build up to more complex joint missions and will involve assets of all participating forces."

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, Exercise Bright Star-23 began on August 31 and it ends on September 14. Exercise Bright Star-23 is a tri-services joint military exercise that is led by US CENTCOM and the Egyptian Army.

“Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23 will provide a unique opportunity to Indian Army to share best practices and experiences with other armies besides enhancing the defence cooperation. Indian Army looks forward to an enriching professional experience from the Exercise.", the Ministry of Defence had earlier said in a statement.

What is Exercise Bright Star-23?

Exercise Bright Star-23 was conceptualized as a training exercise between the US and Egypt during the Camp David Accord of 1977. The first edition of the exercise was conducted in Egypt in 1980 and it was expanded to include more nations in the year 1995.