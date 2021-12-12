Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, while speaking at 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to ₹5 lakh' event today, said depositors must be cautious before chasing high returns. He said sometimes, higher returns come with a higher risk.

Depositors should be discerning enough while chasing higher returns on their investment, he said, adding that the RBI is committed to creating a strong banking system.

Das said some institutions offer higher rates but they are riskier too. "There are institutions offering higher rates. Higher return higher interest rate has also higher risk. Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns," Das said, reported ANI.

He said two major changes have happened in the recent past to make the banking system robust. "Two significant milestones have been achieved recently in the banking system. After a gap of 27 years, we have increased the cap from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh for these depositors. ₹1 lakh was set in 1993. The second change was that within 90 days banks have to give guaranteed deposits."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event that the government's main aim is to empower people financially. He said the BJP-led government has saved both the banks and the depositors.

"Aarthik Sashaktikaran is our ultimate goal and we will ensure to scale it to new heights with dynamic reforms for the common man," PM Modi said.

He said the government has merged several public sector banks to boost their capacity. "Smaller banks merged with larger public sector banks to strengthen their capacity, capability, transparency. If banks are to be saved, depositors have to be provided security; we have saved banks, provided security to depositors," he said.

With agency inputs

