Exercise increased caution: US issues advisory for citizens travelling to India

Exercise increased caution in India due to crime & terrorism, the advisory stated.
The United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens who are travelling to India stating, "Exercise increased caution in India due to crime & terrorism."
The advisory said, Do not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; and within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.
Sporadic violence occurs particularly along the Line of Control (LOC) separating India and Pakistan, and in tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government prohibits foreign tourists from visiting certain areas along the LOC, it adds.
Apart from J&K and LOC, the advisory also mentioned a few other states where the travelers are advised to remain cautious. The areas include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur in the North Eastern region and rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and on the borders of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha in the Central and Eastern India.
Regarding the North Easter region it said, Incidents of violence by ethnic insurgent groups, including bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets, occur occasionally in the northeast.
Maoist extremist groups, or “Naxalites," are active in a large swath of India from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, it said explaining why the tourists should avoid these areas and added, ‘Due to the fluid nature of the threat, all U.S. government travelers to states with Naxalite activity must receive special authorization from the U.S. consulate responsible for the area to be visited. U.S. officials traveling only to the capital cities in these states do not need prior authorization.’
Meanwhile, India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir by the American Ambassador to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
India also took objections to the US ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in PoK. "We have conveyed our objections to the visit," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
