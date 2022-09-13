Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Exercise Pitch Black 2022 concludes in Australia

Exercise Pitch Black 2022 concludes in Australia

IAF and Luftwaffe pilots exchange sorties on the Su-30 MKI and Eurofighter Typhoon during ongoing Exercise Pitch Black 2022.
1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • The IAF contingent included four Su-30 MKI & two C-17 aircraft. The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day & night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations

NEW DELHI :The Indian Air Force contingent participating in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia has returned after successful participation in the multinational exercise, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“Exercise Pitch Black 22 was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force at its Darwin Air Base. Spanning over a duration of three weeks, the exercise saw the participation of 17 Air Forces and over 2500 military personnel, " the statement reads.

The IAF contingent included four Su-30 MKI & two C-17 aircraft. The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day & night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations.

“The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences," the ministry said.

The event witnessed a collaborative spirit that has led to a better understanding of each other’s capabilities & a bonhomie that will lead to enduring ties between the participating nations.

