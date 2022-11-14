Third edition of India's largest coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil 2022, will begin on Tuesday. The exercise will be joined by multiple stakeholders including Indian Navy, Indian Coastguard, etc
To enhance India's maritime security, India will begin the third edition of the Sea Vigil maritime exercise on Tuesday. The two-day long multi-exercise will cover the 7,516 km-long coastline of the country.
Along with covering India's coastline, the exercise will also take place in the exclusive economic zone. With the collaborative participation of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs department, and other maritime agencies, Sea Vigil will help in validating the maritime security mechanism.
The first edition of the Sea Vigil Exercise was held in 2019. The scale and conceptual expanse of the 'Sea Vigil' exercise is "unprecedented" in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and the objectives to be met, officials told PTI.
Sea Vigil will also help in preparing for the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. The two exercises, Sea Vigil and TROPEX, will together cover the spectrum of maritime security challenges.
The exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to asses the various security measures that were taken to enhance maritime security after the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.
Since the ghastly terror attack, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard have taken a series of measures to strengthen India's coastal security after the Mumbai terror attack which killed more than 100 people including foreign nationals from 10 nations.
The Ministry of Defence is not the only facilitator in the exercise, as it is also being coordinated by the ministries of home affairs, shipping and waterways, petroleum and natural gas, fisheries animal husbandry and dairying, customs, and other agencies concerned with the central and state governments.
Exercise Sea Vigil-2022 will provide an opportunity, at the apex level, to evaluate India's maritime preparedness for any kind of invasion or terrorist attack done in the domain of Maritime Security and Coastal Defence. It will also provide a realistic insight of India's strengths and weaknesses to ensure further strengthening of maritime and national security.
