‘Exercise utmost caution before accepting jobs on vessels': MEA to Indians amid highly volatile situation in Black Sea

India on Sunday advised its citizens to carefully evaluate security conditions before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea, as the region continues to witness heightened missile and drone attacks that have killed at least five Indian nationals since April.
In an advisory issued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote, "The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives."
It further noted that those who decide to undertake such jobs must exercise utmost caution and observe the following precautions:
1. Obtain necessary and comprehensive information from employers or recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the commercial vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures.
2. It also advised Indian nationals to ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards, while providing adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency.
3. Those deciding to accept jobs in the vessels transiting the Black Sea must maintain regular contact with their family and keep them informed of their itinerary.
4. Lastly, the MEA also advised Indian nationals to stay updated on advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), other relevant Government of India agencies, vessel operators, and maritime authorities. They have also been urged to follow the DGMA's latest security advisory, issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on 23 July, 2026.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.