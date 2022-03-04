Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022: IAF postpones event in Pokhran

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced to postponed Exercise Vayu Shakti that was scheduled to take place at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7. However, IAF did not divulge why they have decided to defer the exercise.

Ministry of Defence said on Friday that the premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 14, has been postponed as participants are experiencing problems related to logistics.

The exercise is conducted by the IAF at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations. The last exercise of the same scale was conducted in2019.

A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities at this year's exercise, the officials noted.

A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities at this year's exercise, the officials noted.

The Rafale aircraft was scheduled to participate at Exercise Vayu Shakti for the first time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

