Exercised 'maximum restraint' during CJP protest, Delhi Police tells SC; denies using nail-fitted lathis

Nearly a month after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protesters staged a "Chalo Sansad" march on 20 July, during which police personnel resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas, the Delhi Police on Tuesday defended its use of force.

The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that its personnel exercised "maximum restraint" and used only "minimum required force" to control CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI reported.

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What did the affidavit state? In an affidavit submitted to the court, authorities said the situation escalated when protesters became violent and breached multiple layers of barricading while attempting to march towards Parliament to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The affidavit was filed in response to a batch of petitions alleging that police had used excessive force during the demonstrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi District) Sachin Sharma also addressed allegations that police personnel used nail-fitted lathis. He rejected the claim, saying the footage cited in support of the allegation was based on "only a solitary video."

The police noted that the object visible in the video was a stick with a national flag on it, which was "possibly carried by some protester". It further said there was no medical evidence to support allegations that protesters suffered injuries from nails embedded in lathis.

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The police said that none of the medico-legal certificates (MLCs) prepared in connection with the protests documented any injuries caused by nails among the protesters.

According to the Hindustan Times, Sharma also said the allegations regarding the use of excessive force were unsubstantiated, given the scale of the gathering. He added that roughly 5,000 police personnel were deployed to manage more than 30,000 protesters, who were spread over an area of three kilometres. According to the police, more than 240 police and uniformed personnel and around 200 protesters/public persons were injured in the ensuing confrontation.

Delhi Police's remarks on facial recognition The Delhi Police also responded to the use of facial recognition technology, which has come under scrutiny in a separate petition before the apex court. It said the system is not intended to automatically create or maintain records of protesters who have no criminal history.

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According to the affidavit, the technology generates alerts when individuals with prior criminal records are identified, following which personnel on the ground verify the information.

The police said that between 20 July and 26 July, the system flagged 2,873 individuals whose facial matches were linked to existing criminal records. Of these, 92 were allegedly named in more than 10 criminal cases, while 47 had been designated as history-sheeters. The offences associated with those identified included serious crimes such as murder and rape, along with violations under the POCSO and NDPS Acts.

The affidavit further claimed that any investigation arising from the protests would be strictly restricted to these 2,873 individuals and would not be extended to other protesters who were not flagged through the system.

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CJP's month-long protest The development comes nearly a month after the CJP staged a month-long protest demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the education system. Several media reports said the Rapid Action Force (RAF) used anti-riot guns against protesters on at least two occasions during the 20 July "Chalo Sansad" march, amid a police crackdown.

According to officials cited by PTI, a report submitted by an RAF Deputy Commandant was recorded in a general diary entry at the Parliament Street police station at 1:24 PM on 22 July. The entry said RAF personnel, wearing their distinctive blue dungarees, were deployed in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar protest site along with a Delhi Police officer of DCP rank. It stated that the personnel fired anti-riot guns (ARGs) twice on the officer's instructions, despite the Delhi Police denying that pellet guns were used against the demonstrators.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.