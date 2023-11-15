Ex-Flipkart employee uses ‘toy gun’ to loot office in Haryana, arrested
A former Flipkart employee executed a robbery at his Sonipat-based office brandishing a toy gun. The Gohana police had arrested two men in the case
Disgruntled after being sacked from office, a former Flipkart employee executed a robbery at his Sonipat-based office. Surprisingly, the ex-employee, along with his two accomplices, used a Toy gun to rob ₹21 lakh from his Flipkart office.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message