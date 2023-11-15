Ex-Flipkart employee uses ‘toy gun’ to loot office in Haryana, arrested

Disgruntled after being sacked from office, a former Flipkart employee executed a robbery at his Sonipat-based office. Surprisingly, the ex-employee, along with his two accomplices, used a Toy gun to rob ₹21 lakh from his Flipkart office.

So far, the police have arrested two men in the robbery case and are searching for the third accused, India Today reported.

The main accused in the robbery case, identified as Sumit, is a former employee of the company, according to the police. He had planned the robbery after he was terminated from his position at Flipkart a month ago. He roped in his two more friends in the robbery. His accomplices Anil Tiger and Sandeep helped him to plan the loot and execute it last month, India Today reported. The three executed the robbery with the help of a toy gun and have been absconding since then.

Sumit was well aware of the increased cash flow in the office during the festive season. Based on his knowledge, Sumit planned the robbery at this time of the season and executed it in October, said police.

The three accused had committed the robbery on October 16, with the help of a fake gun used to intimidate those present at the office. So far, the police have arrested Sumit and Anil. Whereas, the third accused Sandeep is still absconding.

During the investigation, the police recovered ₹6.3 lakhs along with a car, a toy pistol, and an ax. The police officials haven't found the robbed money and are probing the matter to get the money and arrest the third accused in the matter.

In many incidents, criminals have used toy guns to perform robberies without even injuring anyone. In a separate incident in Delhi, two men managed to take a cab driver's car and other belongings by threatening him with a toy gun. The accused persons have used toy guns earlier too to rob people of cash and belongings.

