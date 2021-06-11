OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for Covid 2nd time within two months

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have tested positive for coronavirus infection for the second time within two months, a health official said on Friday.

The former CM had got infected from Covid-19 on April 12, this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

He is being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, Shimla and his condition is stable, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh returned home on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after recovering from the deadly virus,

However, within hours after reaching home, he was admitted to IGMC when he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. Since then he is being treated at the hospital.

Nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in Solan district.

(With PTI inputs)



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout