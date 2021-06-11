Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for Covid 2nd time within two months

Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for Covid 2nd time within two months

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh
1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • The former CM had got infected from Covid-19 on April 12, this year
  • Currently, he is being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have tested positive for coronavirus infection for the second time within two months, a health official said on Friday.

The former CM had got infected from Covid-19 on April 12, this year.

He is being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, Shimla and his condition is stable, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh returned home on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after recovering from the deadly virus,

However, within hours after reaching home, he was admitted to IGMC when he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. Since then he is being treated at the hospital.

Nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in Solan district.

(With PTI inputs)

