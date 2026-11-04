Ex-Indian hockey captain MM Somaya's 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal stolen from Bengaluru residence

Former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, after his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal was among the valuable that were stolen from his Bengaluru house in the wee hours of October 28 in the New Thippasandra area. Three other international medals and ₹30,000 cash were among other items stolen when the burglars broke into his home.

The 67-year-old lodged a police complaint, “which read “On October 28, 2026, at around 7.15 am, my neighbour noticed that the door of my house was open and informed me that there was a suspicion of theft", as reported by The Indian Express. Somaya and his family were not at home and had left Bengaluru for Kodagu around 5 AM on October 25.

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"On checking CCTV footage from the neighbouring house, it was found that two unknown persons had entered my house at around 2.34 am after breaking open the door and stolen valuables,” the complaint added. Two special teams have been formed to track down the accused, according to Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the report stated.

“We are examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the suspects and establish their movements,” a police officer said on Wednesday. The 1980 Moscow gold was Indian men's hockey's last yellow metal at the Olympics. India have won back-to-back bronze Olympic medals at 2020 and 2024 Games.

Somaya stated that the medals hold immense significance for the country. The medals came after years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to the nation. In his letter, Somaya urged the Karnataka CM to give the utmost importance to the case an recover the medal and other valuables.

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What else were stolen? Apart from the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold, the burglars also went away with Somaya's 1982 New Delhi Asian Games silver medal and 1986 Seoul Asian Games bronze medal. Another bronze from the 1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy is also among the stolen items.

Not just his medals, the burglars also went away with two gold coins weighing eight grams, a 10-gram gold bangle, silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams, a silver vessel weighing 80 grams and ₹30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹3.53 lakh (excluding the medals).

MM Somaya's hockey career During his career, Somaya played in three Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He was the captain of the Indian team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. After finishing third in Group B, India won against Argentina to set a fifth-place playoff match against arch-rivals Pakistan. India lost 1-2 against Pakistan to finish fifth in the tournament.

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