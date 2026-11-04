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Ex-Indian hockey captain MM Somaya's 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal stolen from Bengaluru residence

During his career, MM Somaya played in three Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He was the captain of the Indian hockey team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. 

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Nov 2026, 11:08 PM IST
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MM Somaya with the 1980 Moscow Olympics hockey gold.
MM Somaya with the 1980 Moscow Olympics hockey gold. (@nnis_sports)

Former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, after his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal was among the valuable that were stolen from his Bengaluru house in the wee hours of October 28 in the New Thippasandra area. Three other international medals and 30,000 cash were among other items stolen when the burglars broke into his home.

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The 67-year-old lodged a police complaint, “which read “On October 28, 2026, at around 7.15 am, my neighbour noticed that the door of my house was open and informed me that there was a suspicion of theft", as reported by The Indian Express. Somaya and his family were not at home and had left Bengaluru for Kodagu around 5 AM on October 25.

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"On checking CCTV footage from the neighbouring house, it was found that two unknown persons had entered my house at around 2.34 am after breaking open the door and stolen valuables,” the complaint added. Two special teams have been formed to track down the accused, according to Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the report stated.

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“We are examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the suspects and establish their movements,” a police officer said on Wednesday. The 1980 Moscow gold was Indian men's hockey's last yellow metal at the Olympics. India have won back-to-back bronze Olympic medals at 2020 and 2024 Games.

Somaya stated that the medals hold immense significance for the country. The medals came after years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to the nation. In his letter, Somaya urged the Karnataka CM to give the utmost importance to the case an recover the medal and other valuables.

Also Read | Why Indian hockey needs more than an Asian Games gold to fix its problems

What else were stolen?

Apart from the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold, the burglars also went away with Somaya's 1982 New Delhi Asian Games silver medal and 1986 Seoul Asian Games bronze medal. Another bronze from the 1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy is also among the stolen items.

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Not just his medals, the burglars also went away with two gold coins weighing eight grams, a 10-gram gold bangle, silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams, a silver vessel weighing 80 grams and 30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at 3.53 lakh (excluding the medals).

MM Somaya's hockey career

During his career, Somaya played in three Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He was the captain of the Indian team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. After finishing third in Group B, India won against Argentina to set a fifth-place playoff match against arch-rivals Pakistan. India lost 1-2 against Pakistan to finish fifth in the tournament.

Also Read | Punjab hosts Asian hockey championship, sets sights on 2030 World Cup

In 2007, Somaya was bestowed the Life Time Achievement award by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. He has also received an Arjuna Award in 1985.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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