Ex-Indian hockey captain MM Somaya's 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal stolen from Bengaluru residence

Former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, after his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal was among the valuable that were stolen from his Bengaluru house in the wee hours of October 28 in the New Thippasandra area. Three other international medals and ₹30,000 cash were among other items stolen when the burglars broke into his home.

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The 67-year-old lodged a police complaint, “which read “On October 28, 2026, at around 7.15 am, my neighbour noticed that the door of my house was open and informed me that there was a suspicion of theft", as reported by The Indian Express. Somaya and his family were not at home and had left Bengaluru for Kodagu around 5 AM on October 25.

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"On checking CCTV footage from the neighbouring house, it was found that two unknown persons had entered my house at around 2.34 am after breaking open the door and stolen valuables,” the complaint added. Two special teams have been formed to track down the accused, according to Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the report stated.

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“We are examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the suspects and establish their movements,” a police officer said on Wednesday. The 1980 Moscow gold was Indian men's hockey's last yellow metal at the Olympics. India have won back-to-back bronze Olympic medals at 2020 and 2024 Games.

Somaya stated that the medals hold immense significance for the country. The medals came after years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to the nation. In his letter, Somaya urged the Karnataka CM to give the utmost importance to the case an recover the medal and other valuables.

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What else were stolen? Apart from the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold, the burglars also went away with Somaya's 1982 New Delhi Asian Games silver medal and 1986 Seoul Asian Games bronze medal. Another bronze from the 1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy is also among the stolen items.

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Not just his medals, the burglars also went away with two gold coins weighing eight grams, a 10-gram gold bangle, silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams, a silver vessel weighing 80 grams and ₹30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹3.53 lakh (excluding the medals).

MM Somaya's hockey career During his career, Somaya played in three Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He was the captain of the Indian team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. After finishing third in Group B, India won against Argentina to set a fifth-place playoff match against arch-rivals Pakistan. India lost 1-2 against Pakistan to finish fifth in the tournament.

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In 2007, Somaya was bestowed the Life Time Achievement award by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. He has also received an Arjuna Award in 1985.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in