Former Intel India country head, Avtar Saini, was killed after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saini (68) was riding a bicycle with his fellow cyclists when he was hit by a car at 5:50 am on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area, an official said.

The official said that a speeding cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind, and the driver then tried to escape from the spot with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saini was rushed to the hospital by his fellow cyclists. He had received injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, the official said.

A resident of suburban Chembur, Saini’s contributions to the tech world were significant. As the former Intel India country head, he played a pivotal role in setting up the Intel R&D centre in India.

His expertise extended to working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors, and he also led the design of the iconic Pentium processor. His legacy lives on through the innovations he helped shape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the cab driver under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 279 (rash driving), Section 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and Section 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.

