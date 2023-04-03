The former Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka has been appointed as Executive Chairman of Haifa Port Company (HPC), which is owned by a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group.

The former Ambassador in a tweet on Sunday confirmed the news. He wrote, “I'm honored and privileged to take office today as Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline. The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity."

In July 2022, Gautam Adani's firm Adani Ports won the tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port along with it business local partner chemical and logistics group Gadot.

Amid allegations of fraud by Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group had acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for $1.2 billion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had described the deal as an "enormous milestone". He had also added the deal will significantly improve connectivity between the two countries in many ways.

Adani’s company has no holdings in the West, so its entry into Israel is a signal for increased maritime traffic between Asia and Europe, and the major Asian players’ need for a hub in the Mediterranean.

"The acquisition of the Haifa port also comes with a significant amount of real estate. And I promise you that in the years to come we will transform the skyline we see around us," Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the group had said.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon too called strategic port of Haifa to the Adani Group a reflection of the trust that it has on India. "It was a very important move from our point of view because Haifa Port is our strategic asset. Adani Group has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be and to increase trade between Israel and India," Gilon had said.

The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships. Apart from this, the Adani Group also vowed opening an artificial intelligence lab in Tel Aviv.