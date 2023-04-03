Ex-Israel Envoy to India named Executive Chairman of Haifa Port owned by Adani Group2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:49 AM IST
- In July 2022, Gautam Adani's firm Adani Ports won the tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port along with it business local partner chemical and logistics group Gadot.
The former Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka has been appointed as Executive Chairman of Haifa Port Company (HPC), which is owned by a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group.
