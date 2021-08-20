NEW DELHI : Thinking that tries to establish an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate temporarily, but, its existence is never permanent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while inaugurating several development projects via video conferencing at Gujarat’s Somnath.

Reflecting on the history of the Somnath Temple, Modi recalled its repeated destruction and how the temple rose after every attack. “It is a symbol of the belief that truth can’t be defeated by falsehood and faith can’t be crushed by terror".

“The destructive powers, the thinking that tries to establish an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate temporarily, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for long. This was true when some attackers were demolishing Somnath, it is equally true even today, when the world is apprehensive of such ideologies," the PM said, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

Prime Minister inaugurated several projects in Somnath and laid the foundation stone for Parvati Temple, which will be built at a cost of ₹30 crore. He also inaugurated other projects, including the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath virtually.

Modi said “it has been (the) demand of every time period that we look for new possibilities in religious tourism and strengthen the links between pilgrimage and local economy". “For us, the essence of history and faith is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka, Vishwas, and SabkaPrayas'."

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the faith and belief system in the unity of India. He said “from Somnath and Nageshwar in the west to Vaidyanath in the east, from Baba Kedarnath in the north to Shri Rameshwar, at the extreme southern end of India, these 12 Jyotirlingas serve to connect the whole of India. Similarly, the arrangement of our four dhams, the concept of our Shaktipeeths, the establishment of different pilgrimages in different corners of our country, this outline of our faith is actually an expression of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.